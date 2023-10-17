Candle march for construction of park in court complex

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 16

Members of Fit Bikers Club took out a candle march from Session Chowk to Ghantaghar Chowk here today. They were demanding that the AAP government instead of constructing a mall in the vacant old court complex should construct a park so that residents could go out for a walk in the morning and evening hours.

'If the government is short of funds, residents are ready to contribute for the construction and maintenance of the park.' Paramjit Singh Sachdeva, President, Fit Biker Club

“People would be able to take a walk and the internal city would remain green if a park is constructed in the vacant court complex,” said Paramjit Singh Sachdeva, president of Fit Biker Club.

He said 100-year-old building of the old court should be preserved. He said there were many big trees in the court complex which gave oxygen. These trees would be cut first if the government raised a building in the vacant complex, he said.

If the government was short of funds, residents were ready to contribute for the construction and maintenance of the park, he added.

Sachdeva said the campaign to build park would be intensified and demand letters be handed over to ministers and Deputy Commissioner so as these could be forwarded to the Chief Minister’s office.

