Cane farmers continue to block highway in Phagwara

Ashol Kaura
Phagwara, August 19
The indefinite dharna of farmers led by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) entered Day 11 on Friday in Phagwara, even though Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldip Dhaliwal had assured the cane growers of redressing their problems soon.
BKU general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni said the dharna would continue until the acceptance of all their demands, including the clearance of long-pending dues of Rs 72 crore. Addressing the protesters, BKU leader Kirpal Singh Moosapur said though the Punjab Government had been repeatedly assuring them of fulfilling their demands, farmers would wait till August 25. In case, their grievances were not redressed by then, they would be left with no other option but to intensify the stir.
Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kuldip Dhaliwal, who visited Phagwara today, did stop at the dharna site to talk to the protesting farmers. The BKU general secretary said the Agriculture Minister, who was on his way to Jalandhar, should have stopped at the site to meet them.
