Cane farmers warn of protest over dues

Jalandhar, September 20

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union Doaba, Doaba Kisan Union Nawanshahr and Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee have sought the government intervention for a quick payment of Rs 42 crore dues from the Phagwara sugar mill, failing which they would start a protest in Phagwara on September 27.

Led by BKU-Doaba president Manjit S Rai said, “The government has so far not got lifted the sand. Farmers need time to prepare the soil for the next crop which can be done after removing the sand,” he said.

