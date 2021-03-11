Cane growers to intensify stir

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Feeling frustrated and fed up with the indifferent attitude of the government, cane farmers of the state have decided to intensify their stir from May 26 in support of their demands of immediate payment of their arrears of sugarcane worth crores of rupees lying pending with sugar mills. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni said farmers belonging to 16 various unions would start dharnas and block the road traffic in Phagwara as sugar mills managements were ignoring their arrears despite repeated assurances given by mill administration and local administration. OC

Man booked for illegal mining

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have booked an unidentified tractor trolley driver for transporting illegal sand. Nakodar Mining Officer and Junior Engineer Sahil Raj Pal complained to the police that a tractor trolley loaded with sand was intercepted near Bhanewal Bandh, but driver could not produce any documents and fled away. Investigating Officer Jaspal Singh said a case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act and Sections 379(theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified person and impounded a tractor trolley loaded with sand. OC

One booked for kidnapping minor

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked a migrant on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. Investigating Officer (IO) Lakhbir Singh said the accused has been identified as Aashu, a native of UP and presently living in Mohalla Dhurr Kot, Shahkot.Baldev Singh, a resident of Rajewal village, complained to the police that the accused kidnapped her minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her. The IO said a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Man booked for brewing liquor

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked a villager on charge of brewing illicit liquor. Investigating 0fficer Harbhajan Lal said 65 bottles of hooch and 400 kilograms boiled lahan (raw liquor) 100 litters kachi lahan and utensils for brewing were recovered from the accused identified as Surjit Singh alias Barnala, a resident of Ram Pur village, who managed to flee from the spot. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act has been registered. OC

1 arrested with 2.5-kg poppy husk

Nakodar: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. Investigating Officer (IO) Nirmal Singh said 2.5 kg poppy husk was recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Dilbag Singh, alias Baga, a resident of Gounsuwal Tibba village. The IO said a case under Sections15(B) /61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered.