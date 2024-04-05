Cane growers to intensify stir if arrears not paid

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 4

Sugar cane growers of Phagwara and its surroundings areas will intensify their struggle if the management of sugar mill fails to give arrears to the cane growers. A meeting in this regard was organised by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) at Gurdwara Sukhchain Sahib on Thursday. Union president Manjit Singh Rai presided over the meeting.

Talking to media after the meeting, BKU (Doaba) general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni said the BKU will wait for the payment of arrears till mid April and if the payment is not released, the BKU will chalk out its next strategy to intensify its stir in the next meeting scheduled to be held on April 15 at Phagwara.

