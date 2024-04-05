Cane growers to intensify stir if arrears not paid

Phagwara, April 4
Sugar cane growers of Phagwara and its surroundings areas will intensify their struggle if the management of sugar mill fails to give arrears to the cane growers. A meeting in this regard was organised by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) at Gurdwara Sukhchain Sahib on Thursday. Union president Manjit Singh Rai presided over the meeting.
Talking to media after the meeting, BKU (Doaba) general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni said the BKU will wait for the payment of arrears till mid April and if the payment is not released, the BKU will chalk out its next strategy to intensify its stir in the next meeting scheduled to be held on April 15 at Phagwara.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
RBI flags inflation risks, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after ...
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...