Cane procurement, payment reviewed

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, December 27

The second meeting of the screening committee held here today reviewed the crushing of sugarcane and payment to farmers till December. The meeting was presided over by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC).

SDM, Phagwara, Amardeep Singh Thind said members of the screening committee informed that 1,06,5400 quintals of sugarcane had been crushed and about 94,551 quintals of sugar had been made from it. The recovery of sugar was 09.44% till December 26.

According to details, Rs 3,509.84 lakh (as per the Rs 330 per quintal rate by sugar mill) is the payment of farmers and Rs 1,362.39 lakh has been paid to the farmers in 15 days. Apart from this, 22,49,000 units of electricity have been produced. The overall value of all products is Rs 39 crore 81 lakh.

Cane Commissioner Dr Rajesh Raheja; Assistant Cane Commissioner Sukhjinder Singh Bajwa; Assistant Commissioner, State Tax, Daljit Kaur; Assistant Commissioner, Excise, Inderjit Nagpal; Cane Project Officer Paramjit Singh; Cane Development Officer Paramjit Singh, Amrrik Singh Buttar (vice-president, sugar mill, Phagwara); and BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai and senior vice-president Kirpal Singh Mussapur attended the meeting.

Mussapur said tokens for sugarcane-laden trolleys should be given to farmers whose sugarcane is already bound with the mill, Phagwara, instead of farmers from outside. The mill management was instructed to give priority to providing tokens to farmers who are bound with the mill. The SDM said the next review meeting will be held on January 17.

#Phagwara