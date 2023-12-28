Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 27

The Phillaur police claimed to have solved a car snatching case within 24 hours with the arrest of a member of an inter-district gang of criminals.

Phillaur SHO Neeraj Kumar said here today that the suspect had been identified as Arshdeep, a resident of Udhowal village near Phillaur. His two other accomplices were still absconding.

The SHO said the suspects snatched a car, a mobile phone and Rs 3,000 in cash from Jaspinder Singh, a resident of Bahadurpur village, near the milk bar in Phillaur on Tuesday.

SHO Neeraj said the police recovered the car, a mobile phone and Rs 700 in cash from the suspect. The suspect had a criminal past as 12 cases were already registered against him in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts.

A case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered against the suspect today.

