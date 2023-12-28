Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Phagwara, December 27
The Phillaur police claimed to have solved a car snatching case within 24 hours with the arrest of a member of an inter-district gang of criminals.
Phillaur SHO Neeraj Kumar said here today that the suspect had been identified as Arshdeep, a resident of Udhowal village near Phillaur. His two other accomplices were still absconding.
The SHO said the suspects snatched a car, a mobile phone and Rs 3,000 in cash from Jaspinder Singh, a resident of Bahadurpur village, near the milk bar in Phillaur on Tuesday.
SHO Neeraj said the police recovered the car, a mobile phone and Rs 700 in cash from the suspect. The suspect had a criminal past as 12 cases were already registered against him in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts.
A case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered against the suspect today.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...
Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan
The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...