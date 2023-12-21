Car theft case solved, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 20

The police claimed to have solved a car theft case with the arrest of a person here. The police also recovered the stolen vehicle from his possession.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsalya Gupta, while talking to the media here today, said the suspect had been identified as Inderjit, alias Inder, a resident of Rampura Phool and presently residing in Bhagatpura locality here.

The SSP said the suspect confessed that he stole the car on December 15. He disclosed that he also stole Rs 35,000 from a car parked under the flyover the same day and a laptop, a tablet and Rs 1 lakh from a car parked near Talhan gurdwara on December 16.

Gaurav Dheer, SHO City, Phagwara, said the suspect was produced before the Judicial Magistrate who sent him to one-day police custody for further interrogation.

Drug smuggler held with 38-gm heroin

Meanwhile, SSP Vatsalya Gupta said a team of the Phagwara police, led by SP Gurpreet Singh, arrested a drug smuggler as part of the anti-drug campaign and recovered 38 grams of heroin from his possession. The suspect had been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Citu, a resident of Khalwara Gate, Phagwara.

Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said the suspect was produced before the judicial magistrate who sent him to police remand.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Kapurthala #Phagwara