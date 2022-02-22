Campus notes

Career counselling session

Career counselling session

A career counselling session in progress at Police DAV Public School at PAP for students of Classes 10-12. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A career counselling session was organised by Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, for the students of Classes X-XII. A major change is visible in the employment market because of Covid. To provide direly needed awareness, M.L.Garg, FIE certified trainer Ethical Governance, Career Counselor, Social Enterpreneur, and Science Communicator, Founder Maur Educational Welfare Society,Chief Coordinator Society for promotion of Science and Technology in India, and Nikhil Garg, public speaker and life coach Co- Founder/ CEO Mera Farm House, were invited by the school to provide guidance. Separate sessions were held for students of all streams as the need areas vary. The resource person was accorded a warm welcome by the Principal Dr. Rashmi Vij. M.L. Garg discussed goal setting and the various career options with students. He also elaborated upon the requirements for these professions. In the interactive session students posed various queries. The event was coordinated by Raj Kumar, supervisory head of the wing and Vani Sharma, the counsellor of the school.

Visit to Kapurthala jail

Giving practical exposure to students, CT Institute of Law arranged a visit to Central Jail Kapurthala. Students interacted with the Additional Superintendent of Jail Hemant Sharma who further shared his experience as a Jail Superintendent and told about the environment of jail and how they deal with the prisoners. One of the students said, “We were quite excited to see the working of the jail and knowing the case stories of prisoners. There were 3,700 prisoners and 150 staff members in the jail. After meeting with Additional Superintendent, we organised a free legal aid camp in the female prisoners ward. So many female prisoners stepped forward and discussed their problems and asked about their rights.” Dr Yugdeep Kaur, Principal, CT Institute of Law said, “The students learned many things in the jail as per law. There was a new invention of Ujala Radio station in jail premises and students got hands-on experience about its working too. At the end of the day they also met DSP Vijay Kanwar Paul who told the students about the factories and work of prisoners which they do in the jail.”

Freshmen Induction Programme

Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised one-day ‘Freshmen Induction Programme-2022’ at the Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium to welcome all of its students who have joined ‘Offline Classes’ for the first-time at the campus. The programme was chalked out for the first and second year students, who reported at the campus in the mid of February. The students were briefed about various procedures, policies, practices to be adopted while being at the campus in their physical presence mode. Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal, Pro Vice- Chancellor Dr Lovi Raj Gupta, heads and faculty members motivated them to start their offline academic journey for a bright future ahead. Mittal inspired students to be always goal-oriented in their varied endeavours by thinking big. Thousands of new students from all Indian states and other countries grasped about the culture, security, safety, academic rules/regulations, placements, discipline, hostels and more at the university. The Division of Student Welfare (DSW) team at LPU convened the programme.

Showcasing creative rangolis at KMV

Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, KMV Collegiate Sr. Sec. School motivated the students to showcase their creative skills by participating in the rangoli making competition ‘Desh ke naam ek Rangoli Sajao’. Organised by Government of India, KMV strived to instill patriotic zeal in the students. Principal Prof (Dr) Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that such competitions inspire the students and arouse their patriotic feelings. She lauded the efforts of Veena Deepak, co-ordinator, KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School, Anand Prabha, Incharge, KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School and faculty members to motivate the students for such events.

