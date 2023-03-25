Career Counselling session at DAV College

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Centre for Competitive Examination (CCE), DAV College, organised an induction-cum-career counselling session. Arun Joshi was the expert speaker on the occasion. Pooja Sharma, in-charge, CCE, introduced the speaker to the audience. Principal Rajesh Kumar welcomed Arun Joshi and motivated students to ace in competitive exams.

Martyrs’ Day observed at Lyallpur

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women organised ‘Mera Rang de Basanti Chola’ programme dedicated to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. The PG Department of History and PG Department of Punjabi in collaboration with Punjab Bhawan, Surrey, Canada, organised it. A representative of Punjab Bhawan, Amritpal Singh Mann, participated as the chief guest. Punjab Bhawan’s Jalandhar office head Preet Heer was the special guest. Dr Navjot, principal, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, highlighted the contribution of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his companions in the freedom struggle.

World Water Day atSD College

The Green and Environment Audit Cell of Prem Chand Markanda SD College for Women celebrated World Water Day. Shaveta Mahajan, head, Department of Mathematics, highlighted the importance of water conservation. She told the students about the problems that people were facing due to lack of water availability.

Tributes paid to Bhagat Singh

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya paid a tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on his Martyrdom Day on the college campus. The celebrations were organised by the PG Department of English and Department of Student Welfare. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi, along with faculty members and students, paid tribute to the martyr. The principal exhorted the students to follow in the footsteps of the martyr.

Workshop atHans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

The PG Department of Cosmetology of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a one-day workshop on hair colouring and hair spa. Hair experts Rahul and Jatin were the resource persons. Principal Ajay Sareen honoured the guests. In this workshop, experts gave basic knowledge of the principles of colouring and international hair colour chart. The experts also gave detailed guidance about undertones and corrective tones. The principal appreciated the efforts of the department and motivated the students and faculty.

Homage paid to martyrs

St Soldier Group of Institutions paid homage to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. On the occasion, managing director Manhar Arora, directors and principals of all colleges, staff members remembered the sacrifice of the martyrs. Chairman Anil Chopra said that martyrs were our real heroes. On the occasion, everyone raised the slogan of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’. Chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra exhorted the students to respect the martyrs, remember their sacrifices and contribute towards the progress of the country.