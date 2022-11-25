Career guidance mela concludes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 24

The seventh Spark career guidance mela ended today with a commitment to making concerted efforts for transforming the destiny of the students in the coming days.

Presiding over the event, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said Spark aimed to give students, especially from rural areas, access to quality career guidance to pave way for their bright future. He expressed hope that the event would act as a catalyst in making the youth an active partner in economic and social growth of the state.

In his address, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Mahajan called upon the students to fix their targets and then make whole-hearted efforts for attaining it. He stressed there was no scope for lagging behind in this highly competitive era.

The DC also felicitated the officers and other dignitaries for making the event a huge success. The representatives of GNA Group, HDFC Bank, IVY World School and St Soldier Group, besides others, were felicitated. Experts discussed about career options in artificial intelligence, robotics, hand tools manufacturing and others.