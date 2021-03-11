Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Placement Cell of PCM SD College for Women held a “Career Pe Charcha” programme in association with company Career Launcher. Rajvir Singh Chohan, Centre Head, Career Launcher, was the resource person of the day. He was accompanied by. Aditya, Centre Manager, Career Launcher. He explained the importance of career and career goals in one’s life. He explained in detail the process and requirements of career options like UPSC, MBA etc. He also guided the students about offbeat career options like designing, sports, etc. Not only this, he also mentioned the importance of reading newspapers and good books for getting successful in life and staying away from useless information that is available on internet, which leads to wastage of precious learning hours. He gave numerous examples of young achievers from various fields and encouraged the students for doing the hard work by telling their inspirational stories. Final year students of B Com, BCA, BSc Non-Medical, BSc FD and BAB.Ed. attended the seminar. A small quiz was also held in which students participated with great zeal.

Business Plan Competition

A Business Plan competition was organised by the School of Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus for the students of management department. The main idea behind this activity is to instill entrepreneurial skills amongst the business management students so that they can come up with innovative ideas and startup their own ventures and contribute meaningfully towards the development of the economy and nation. The various teams showcased the concepts like solar panels, recycled ceramic products, stress management applications, restaurant on wheels, maid services through apps etc. Many teams from various classes of the department participated in the same. The first position was bagged by Deepinder and Danisha of BBA-2nd, second position by Falguni and Mansimran of MBA-2A and third position by Namanpreet and Girisha of BBA-4th semester. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director Academic Affairs-KCL Group of Institutions) stated that these activities boost confidence of students and make them prepared for future challenges of life.

Play on Panchayati Raj

A drama on Panchayati Raj was performed in DIPS School, Surranussi, to make the students aware of the working importance of Panchayati Raj. In the play, Sakshi, Samreet, Navleen, Kulraj, Karamjit, Manav, Gaurasi, Sukhmani and Prabhjot playing different roles informed their classmates about the work and system of working of gram panchayat. During this, the issue of clean water, security, education, health facilities in the village was raised by the students. During the panchayat, the sarpanch of the village told him how to solve it. Principal Bela Kapoor said along with studies students should be made to do various activities so that they can come forward in every field.

Panchayati Raj Day celebrated

Eklavya School celebrated National Panchayati Raj Day. The objective of this day is to aware the students the 73rd Amendment Act, also known as the Panchayati Raj amendment act allowed the state governments to take necessary steps and measures that can help in the formation of gram panchayats and allow them to operate as ‘units of self-governance’. Students did various activities related to the day like role play on panchayat, poster making and speech. Administrator Dimple Malhotra appreciated the activities done by the students and said that such kind of events are very essential and knowledgeable for the students.

Vice Captain in Jr Pb Hockey

Harjot Kaur, a class X student of Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, has been named the Vice captain of Junior Punjab Hockey team. Harjot Kaur will be a part of thee 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Hockey Championship to be held in Imphal (Manipur) and will represent the team as the vice captain. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra congratulated Harjot Kaur and her parents for this meritorious achievement. She extended her blessings on her with a hockey stick that she gifted her.

University positions

Simranjeet Kaur of Lyallpur Khalsa College has bagged the fourth position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of MSc (Mathematics) Semester-III by getting 488 marks out of 500, whereas Shalini Mahajan and Shefali bagged 6th and 9th positions in the same class by getting 478 and 471 marks out of 500 respectively. This information was given in a press release by the Principal of the College Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra. The president of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life.

Food festival at kmv

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a food festival under Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat programme of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, to showcase the unity and integrity of the country. Showcasing the culture, heritage, traditions etc. of the people living in different parts of India, the students of BVoc (Hospitality and Tourism) which is successfully running under DDU Kaushal Kendra presented popular and delicious recipes from different states and union territories of India so that the feelings of mutual love and cooperation can be instilled among the students. Principal Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts made by the students through this programme and averred that such events where people promote mutual harmony and cooperation helps in strengthening the unity of the country. Principal lauded the efforts of Dr. Gopi Sharma, Director, DDU Kaushal Kendra, Dr. Gurjot Kaur, Course Incharge, and Dr. Ashish Raina for providing the proper guidance to the students.

HMV toppers

The students of MVoc (Cosmetology & Wellness) Sem III of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, got top positions in the examination conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University. Harnoor Kaur got 1st position with 372 marks out of 400. Priyanka got 2nd position with 353 marks and Km. Ritika got 3rd position with 330 marks. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the students. On this occasion, Mukti Arora, Aditi and Manpreet from Cosmetology Department were also present.

English Language Day

English Language Day was celebrated at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women. Various activities were conducted by the PG Department of English on the day. Dr Navdeep Kaur, Associate Prof, PG Department of English, delivered a lecture on the relevance of English Language Day. In her lecture, she stated that English Language Day is celebrated on April 23 as it was the birthday and the death anniversary of William Shakespeare. After the lecture the movie “King Lear” based on the tragedy written by William Shakespeare was screened to the undergraduate and postgraduate students of English Department. Dr Navjot, Principal, LKCW, appreciated Sweety Mann, Head, PG Department of English, Dr Navdeep Kaur, Harmohini and Jasleen Johal.

Blessing Ceremony

The premises of Ivy World School echoed with blessing to bid farewell to the outgoing 2021-22 batch of grade XII students. Blessing Ceremony was organised by school to evoke the spirit of the Almighty and to shower his grace on the students of Grade XII for the upcoming Board Examinations. Bidding adieu to the XII graders made the moment nostalgic. Teachers and students of Grade XII assembled in the auditorium to celebrate the occasion of an end and of a beginning, the end of a carefully supervised school life, and a beginning of a life in the “real world”. The ceremony commenced with lighting the lamp by the Chairman S K Vassal. This was followed by the citation reading which included the student’s achievements and the magical memories that marked their years spent in school. Along with the blessings, students were also presented gifts. Later the students were served with a scrumptious lunch.

World Book Day

The Library Club of the M.G.N. College of Education, Jalandhar celebrated ‘World Book and Copyright Day 2022’ in the college premises. On this day, various activities like book exhibition, Book Hunt Competition, Book Swap Programme were organised and the Oldest Book Owner Award was given. The latest purchased books were exhibited on this day to update the information of books to students and teachers. Under Book Swap Programme, students exchanged their favourite books to other students to other students to promote book reading culture. In Book Hunt Competition, team of Mamta Chingotra and Garima became the winner. The Oldest Book Owner Award was given to Ekam. Principal Neelu Jhanji urged to promote reading habits as in this modern world of internet we are not spending time with the books. She also honoured the winner of Book Hunt Competition and the Oldest Book Owner. Satinderbir Kaur coordinated the event.

Police DAV Public School

‘World Book Day’ was celebrated by the Readers’ Club of Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, with a view to inculcate the habit of reading books. Adhyan through his speech laid stress on the tremendous significance of reading and how it enhances our awareness and augments our perception of the world around us. The students narrated extracts from the famous works of Shakespeare and Cervantes and Niharika recited a poem authored by Shakespeare. Students also sang a song based on the same theme. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij encouraged the students to read books apart from their curriculum books in order to widen their horizons. The mentors of Readers’ Club Manoj Dutta, Ajayveer, Preeti Khehra, Kanwal, Jaspreet Boparai and Kanchan were present on the occasion. The students of the Reporters’ Club gathered information about the purpose behind observing ‘World Book Day’.

World Malaria Day observed

‘World Malaria Day’ was observed by the students of ‘Health and Wellness Club’ in the four schools of Innocent Hearts group. The purpose of celebrating this day was to make the students aware against the deadly disease like malaria. On this occasion, the students of Class X presented a street play in which the students gave information about the symptoms, causes and prevention of malaria. Posters were made by the students of the respective club to make them aware of the disease like malaria on which slogans were written and other students were made aware about malaria, a disease caused by the bite of infected mosquitoes. They threw light on healthy lifestyle and unhealthy lifestyle through this street play showing that it is very important to follow a healthy lifestyle to lead a healthy life and keep oneself away from various types of diseases because healthy environment, nutritious diet, physical exercise, personal hygiene and safe environment can save us from getting infected from many deadly diseases.

Outcome-based Education

Mehr Chand Polytechnic College organisi a two-day workshop on outcome based education and its implementation in polytechnic system. The workshop was conducted in association with Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Longowal, under Margdarshan Program of AICTE, New Delhi. In this two-day programme, various aspects related to Outcome Based Education were discussed by the experts. Dr Ajat Shatru Arora, Chief Co-ordinator of Margdarshan Programme, SLIET, Longowal, along with Prof R K Saxena and Prof Surita Maini took various sessions on the importance of vision, mission and Program Educational Objectives implementation of OBE in polytechnics. On second day of the workshop the session was taken by Prof. Akshay Girdhar from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana , on formulation of course objectives and Program objectives for effective implementation of OBE. Twenty two participants from various departments participated in this workshop. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh emphasised the need of such workshops in making the teaching learning practices more effective. He congratulated the Program,e Co- ordinator Dr Rajeev Bhatia for organising this workshop.