Cash, grocery items stolen from shop

Phagwara, May 7
Locks and shutters of two shops were found broken here this morning. In the first incident, burglars entered a general store in Model Town after breaking open the shutters and glass doors after midnight.
The miscreants ransacked the shop and took away valuables, including cash worth Rs 5,000, a printer, and grocery items. They also damaged the CCTVs of the shop.
Chetan and Ravi Dadara, owners of the shop, said the suspects also took away DVR and CCTVs. The police have registered a case in this regard.
In another incident, miscreants tried to loot a shop near the SDM office late last night. Shop owners Rajesh and his brother Sanjay said they went to their home after locking the shop last night. When they returned this morning, they found four locks of two doors broken. The suspects failed to open the centre lock fitted in middle of the main shutter.
As a PCR team was on patrol duty, it was assumed that the suspects ran away on seeing the police party. The police have been informed about the incident. In the CCTV footage, two persons were seen attempting to break open the locks.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14