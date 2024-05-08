Cash, grocery items stolen from shop

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 7

Locks and shutters of two shops were found broken here this morning. In the first incident, burglars entered a general store in Model Town after breaking open the shutters and glass doors after midnight.

The miscreants ransacked the shop and took away valuables, including cash worth Rs 5,000, a printer, and grocery items. They also damaged the CCTVs of the shop.

Chetan and Ravi Dadara, owners of the shop, said the suspects also took away DVR and CCTVs. The police have registered a case in this regard.

In another incident, miscreants tried to loot a shop near the SDM office late last night. Shop owners Rajesh and his brother Sanjay said they went to their home after locking the shop last night. When they returned this morning, they found four locks of two doors broken. The suspects failed to open the centre lock fitted in middle of the main shutter.

As a PCR team was on patrol duty, it was assumed that the suspects ran away on seeing the police party. The police have been informed about the incident. In the CCTV footage, two persons were seen attempting to break open the locks.

