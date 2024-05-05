Cash, valuables stolen from Sufi singer’s house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

Thieves struck at the residence-cum-office of Sufi singer Master Salim at Preet Nagar in Abadpura here. The suspects took away Rs 50,000 in cash and valuables from the premises.

The suspects changed the direction of the CCTV camera installed outside the property before committing the crime.

According to Master Salim’s personal assistant Abhishek, the incident came to fore when a domestic help, Mani, came for work in the morning. He saw the locks of the doors broken and cash missing from the locker.

Abhishek informed Division No. 6 police about the theft. The police claimed that efforts were on to nab the suspects. They were scrutinising CCTV cameras installed nearby to get vital clues.

