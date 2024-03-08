CASO: 15 rounded up by cops

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 7

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the city here on Thursday.

Divulging the details, Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said the move was aimed at combatting escalating challenges of crime, snatching and thefts.

He said during the operation, the main focus was on those who were out on bail and snatchers within the city. He said for the operation, a comprehensive strategy was formulated to check the activities of criminals.

The Commissioner of Police said the entire city was divided into two zones and 14 teams were deployed in Zone 1, and 15 teams were deployed in Zone 2. He said these teams, comprising skilled law enforcement personnel, conducted targeted searches and operations to identify and apprehend individuals involved in snatching and theft activities.

He said the operation yielded tangible results, with a total of 15 persons rounded up by the police. While nine persons were rounded up in Zone I, six persons were rounded up in Zone II. “All the 15 individuals have undergone preventive actions under various sections of the CrPC,” he added.

He further said the campaign is part of the commitment of the Commissionerate Police to ensure the safety and security of people by enhanced vigil.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.