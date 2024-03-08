CASO: 15 rounded up by cops

Jalandhar, March 7
The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the city here on Thursday.
Divulging the details, Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said the move was aimed at combatting escalating challenges of crime, snatching and thefts.
He said during the operation, the main focus was on those who were out on bail and snatchers within the city. He said for the operation, a comprehensive strategy was formulated to check the activities of criminals.
The Commissioner of Police said the entire city was divided into two zones and 14 teams were deployed in Zone 1, and 15 teams were deployed in Zone 2. He said these teams, comprising skilled law enforcement personnel, conducted targeted searches and operations to identify and apprehend individuals involved in snatching and theft activities.
He said the operation yielded tangible results, with a total of 15 persons rounded up by the police. While nine persons were rounded up in Zone I, six persons were rounded up in Zone II. “All the 15 individuals have undergone preventive actions under various sections of the CrPC,” he added.
He further said the campaign is part of the commitment of the Commissionerate Police to ensure the safety and security of people by enhanced vigil.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...