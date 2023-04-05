Cast of Punjabi film ‘Es Jahano Door Kitte - Chal Jindiye’ visits Jalandhar DAV University

Jalandhar, April 4
DAV University in Jalandhar was buzzing with excitement as the star cast of the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Es Jahano Door Kitte - Chal Jindiye’ visited the campus for a fun-filled event. The film stars, including Neeru Bajwa, Jass Bajwa, and Kulwinder Billa, were welcomed by Rajan Gupta, Executive Director of the University.
Students of the university performed on the recently released song of the film ‘Zindagi’. The actors, who were currently on a promotional tour for the film, performed on different songs for the audience.
Neeru Bajwa, said the film aims to shed light on the untold stories of people living in foreign lands away from their loved ones. Along with Bajwa, the film also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Aditi Sharma, and Rupinder Rupi in lead roles. The event was organised under the aegis of the Department of Students Welfare, and various dignitaries attended, including Dr K N Kaul, Registrar, and Dr Kamaljit Kaur, DSW.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...