Cast of Punjabi film ‘Es Jahano Door Kitte - Chal Jindiye’ visits Jalandhar DAV University

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 4

DAV University in Jalandhar was buzzing with excitement as the star cast of the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Es Jahano Door Kitte - Chal Jindiye’ visited the campus for a fun-filled event. The film stars, including Neeru Bajwa, Jass Bajwa, and Kulwinder Billa, were welcomed by Rajan Gupta, Executive Director of the University.

Students of the university performed on the recently released song of the film ‘Zindagi’. The actors, who were currently on a promotional tour for the film, performed on different songs for the audience.

Neeru Bajwa, said the film aims to shed light on the untold stories of people living in foreign lands away from their loved ones. Along with Bajwa, the film also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Aditi Sharma, and Rupinder Rupi in lead roles. The event was organised under the aegis of the Department of Students Welfare, and various dignitaries attended, including Dr K N Kaul, Registrar, and Dr Kamaljit Kaur, DSW.

