Cattle movement continues to trouble residents

Nakodar, March 18
The Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner’s order banning the movement of cattle in herds has gone for a toss as members of the Gujjar community are grazing their animals on roads, canals and other places without any fear.
Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, in an order issued some time ago, said the general public and social associations have brought to his notice that many people in rural areas roam around with a herd of animals. The order has banned the movement of animals in herds in rural areas.
