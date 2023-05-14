 CBSE results: Cambridge fares well : The Tribune India

campus notes

CBSE results: Cambridge fares well

CBSE results: Cambridge fares well

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Cambridge International School students of Classes X and XII have proved their mettle. In Class X, out of the 227 students who took the exam this year, 51 have scored 90% and above in aggregate. Eleven students, Ekamjot Kaur, Sevanshi Jindal, Rooharmaan Kaur, Vaanya Sahni, Amitoj Singh Dhaliwal, Maulik, Narula, Tanya Singh, Shivan Aeron, Ojas Jain, Praney Arora and Davneet Kaur. In Class X, Ekamjot Kaur got 98.6%, Rausheen Khurana got 97.6% and Rooharmaan Kaur 97.2%. In Class XII, a total of 151 students appeared and 23 students have scored 90% and above in aggregate. In medical, Dimpalvir Singh 97%, Samriti Kaushal 96.2% and Jahan Dosanjh 89%. In non-medical, Simrat Narula got 97%. In commerce, Maitri Jaggi and Aadvik Mittal got 97.4%, Grace Arora 96.8%, Namitbir Singh Walia 96%. In humanities, Ojaswi 95.6%, Aarushi Kashyap 95.4%, Aryan Sabharwal 92.5%.

Army Public School

Students of Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, have attained top results. Soumya Tyagi of the Humanities stream is the overall school topper with a stupendous 98.4% aggregate. Ayushi Behera of the medical stream, with a 97.6 % aggregate, secured the second position. Suhana Sharma with 97.4% aggregate from the Humanities stream secured the overall third position in the school. Principal Saksham Singh said that a total of 37 students scored above 90 %. In the Class X CBSE board examination, Subhranshi topped the school with a staggering 99%. Sparsh Saini and Rajdeep Kaur bagged the second position with an aggregate of 98.4%.

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School, Kapurthala Road, attained stupendous result of CBSE Class XII again this time and set new records. In Class XII, medical / non medical, Gunika Arora and Anmol Singh bagged 95% marks. In commerce, Vandita Bahri secured 95% marks. In Class X, Meetkamal bagged the first position by scoring 98% marks, Gurkirat Kaur secured the second position by scoring 97.4% marks.

State Public School

Students of State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, proved their mettle in final term result of classes X and XII. In class X, Randeep topped with 97.4% followed by Avneet and Jasmeen who have scored 96.8% and 96% respectively. In Class XII result, Sukhpreet Kaur secured 96 % marks.

Dayanand Model School

The students of Dayanand Model School brought out a good show in the board examination. Ekta Gupta (Commerce) stream stood first by scoring 98% marks, Sakeena (Commerce) stream stood second by scoring 96.6% marks and Aditi Mahajan of (non-medical) stream bagged 3rd position by securing 95.8% marks.

Emm Aar International School

CBSE Board Class XII & X result of Emm Aar International School, Adampur, came out well. Komalpreet Kaur from XII Arts stream secured 92% marks. From the medical stream, Arvind Sharma stood first with 91%. From Class X, Muskan Kumari bagged the first position by getting 95%.

SR Tangri DAV Public School

SR Tangri DAV Public School Bilga has 100% result in class 10th Board Examination 2023. The said examination was conducted by CBSE in March, 77 students appeared in the exam and all the students have been successful. Vaani secured 94.6 %, Harpreet got 94.4 % and Heena Kumari got 92.6 %.

Woodland School

A student of Woodland Overseas School, Manvi Chaudhary, has bagged a high score of 99.6 per cent in the Class X CBSE examinations, the results of which were declared yesterday. Her father Dr Shivdev Singh works as an associate professor in private engineering college, her mother Monika is a government teacher.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School got a good performance in the Class X CBSE result. As many as 35% of the batch scored above 90% marks. Hargun Banga scored 98.8%, followed by Himanshu Gupta with 98.4 % and Hritika Sharma with 98%.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

In Class XII of Shiv Jyoti Public School, Cheshta of the commerce stream stood first, scoring 96.4% marks. In Class X, Samridhi stood first by getting 98.2% followed by Vani at the second position with 97% and Sehaj Arora at the third position with 96.2%.

Tagore’s Int’l Smart School

At Tagore’s International Smart School, in Class X, Mannat secured 94.2%, Alpita got 93.2% and Jasleen got 93%. As many as 22 students scored more than 80% marks and 31 students got more than 70% marks.

