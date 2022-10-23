Celebrate green Diwali, DCP exhorts residents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 22

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Singh today joined hands with city-based non-government organisation (NGO), the EduYouth Foundation, to promote the concept of `Green Diwali’ by distributing over 200 plants at the Model Town market. The NGO has launched an initiative called `Love Nature, Love Life Campaign’ to highlight the importance of environment-friendly Diwali celebrations.

Accompanied by Model Town ACP Khushbir Kaur, the DCP exhorted the public to shun the use of crackers that are not environment-friendly.

He distributed saplings among Model Town residents to help amplify his message.

Lauding the efforts of the NGO, Singh stressed that all citizens must come forward for the cause.

He said, “All of us must preserve the nature and take care of our own health.”

NGO President Kanwar Sartaj Singh thanked the DCP for supporting the initiative. Kanwar added, “All members and volunteers are working tirelessly towards welfare of society. We urge all residents to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali.”