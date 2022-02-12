Celebrating rising women power in science

A lot of efforts have been made to inspire, engage women in science in the past decade: Experts

Celebrating rising women power in science

Panelists during a discussion with leading women in STEM Education. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, February 11

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated International Day for Women and Girls in Science by organising a panel discussion with leading women personalities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education.

International Day for Women, Girls in Science

It also organised a two-day lecture series under Knowledge Involvement in Research Advancement through Nurturing (KIRAN)’ Scheme in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. More than 100 girl students and teachers from all over the country attended the panel discussion in the afternoon and the lecture series in the morning.

About the day

  • In order to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls, and further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared February 11 as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in the year 2015
  • The theme for the year 2022 is ‘Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Water Unites Us’.

Dr Swati Basu, former scientific consultant in the office of principal scientific adviser to Government of India and former scientific secretary, GOI, was the chief guest at this occasion. Known as the “Weather Woman” of the country, she is credited with being the first Indian woman to go to the Arctic North. She said that International Day for Women and Girls in Science is celebrated to promote equal opportunities to women and girls for careers in science. She said under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the government was linking academic institutions, R&D labs, government ministries and departments, industries, start-ups, philanthropic bodies and international organisations to give a boost to Science and Technology. She also spoke about science advisory policy which is in consonance with national and global needs. She highlighted India’s achievement in weather forecasting and said that women participation in this area needed to be increased. A lot of efforts in inspiring and engaging women and girls in science have been made over the past decade in India, she added.

Moderating the conversation, Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General, Science City said International Day of Women and Girls in Science celebrates the achievements of women scientists and innovators and reminds us to work towards creating an enabling environment for female scientists and technologists. She informed that though 43 per cent of women enrolled in STEM as undergraduate level in India, but only 14 per cent move to higher jobs in science and technology with only 3 per cent enrolling in PhD. She further informed that science and technology needs to be taken to rural women also. Hence, PGSC has set up ‘Women Technology Park’ to empower the rural women and make them ‘Atma Nirbhar’.

The panelist at the occasion were Prof Manju Bansal, Professor of Theoretical Biophysics, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore; Dr Tanusri Saha Dasgupta, Director, S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata and Dr Sudesh Kaur Khanduja, INSA Sr. Scientist and Professor Mathematical Sciences, IISER Mohali who shared their success stories. Prof. Manju Bansal who is a Fulbright Fellow and visiting Professor at Rutgers University, USA, shared her work on DNA structure and how she developed new computational tools for analysis and modeling nucleic acid and protein structure. She urged the need to encourage and inspire girls and women to achieve their full potential as scientific researchers and innovators.

Dr Tanusri Saha Dasgupta who is recipient of APJ Abdul Kalam Award, JC Bose Fellowship, DAE-Raja Ramanna Prize and Fellow of the World Academy of Sciences, shared how her will power and determination helped her to overcome family pressure and language barrier to pursue her research work to achieve her goals. She motivated girls and young women to train themselves in emerging technologies to make themselves part of impactful solutions.

Dr Sudesh Kaur Khanduja, recipient of Prof. Narlikar Memorial Lecture Award and Fellow of TWAS, shared challenges faced by women in the society to gain education. Dr R Grover, Director, Science City, said that women’s role in society was very important.

#women

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala who delivered 'skin-to-skin' verdict resigns

2
Punjab

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh suspends licence of two pharma companies

4
Punjab Election

Illegal mining: Ropar administration's clean chit to Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

5
Nation

Director Ravi Tandon, father of Raveena Tandon, passes away at 86

6
Amritsar

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

7
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

8
World

Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

9
Haryana

Rs 100-cr surety, explain 'onerous' condition: Punjab and Haryana High Court

10
Haryana

Day after, 16 Gurugram housing societies allege poor construction

Don't Miss

View All
Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Top Stories

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore buy back Harshal Patel for Rs 10...

Motivated comments on India’s internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row

Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...

Efforts on to retrieve woman’s body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...

CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...

Current situation at LAC arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...

Cities

View All

Bittu to aid of Sidhu, warns dissidents

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

Amritsar: Drug issue remains elusive in poll-time promises, speeches

Sports infra upgrade in Amritsar district finds no mention in manifestos

Youngsters of Amritsar educate voters about NOTA

Amritsar South: AAP's Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar believes in meeting voters personally

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

UT sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parl nod

Chandigarh sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parliament nod

FIR against Haryana IPS officer's wife

Top Railway official, 5 others held for graft

Punjab Poll 2022: 1.03% voters above 80, 0.47% divyangs seek postal ballot

PGI discontinues screening of asymptomatic patients

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

High Court directs authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar candidate

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar poll candidate

Seeking AAP ticket from Jalandhar Central, man loses Rs 20 lakh

Manoranjan Kalia, Rajinder Beri pitted against each other for third time

Punjab Police destroyed heritage material: Bhai Baldeep Singh

2 deaths, 33 fresh Covid cases surface in Jalandhar district

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

76-year-old woman dies of Covid, 18 new cases in district

Candidates rely on door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana

Give me 5 years and see the difference: Charanjit Channi

Over 375 attend BJP convention in Ludhiana

Health Dept scrambles to achieve vax target as poll date draws near

Patiala Health Dept scrambles to achieve vaccination target as poll date draws near

RTAs implement old bus timetable, Roadways stare at Rs 10 lakh per day loss

Punjabi University forms committee to deal with stray dog menace

Patiala: RGNUL releases handbook on drafting complaints