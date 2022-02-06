Celebrating the benevolence of spring season

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 5

Various schools and colleges in the city and its periphery celebrated Basant Panchami virtually on Saturday. They assembled online wearing basanti colour and participated in an array of activities including kite-making competitions, yellow dish-making contests, poetry recitation and singing contests. All institutes also organised Saraswati puja.

Sanskriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School celebrated Basant Panchami on a virtual mode. A beautiful rendition from students transcended the viewers signifying excitement, euphoria and joyous spirit of enthrallment. Students mesmerised everyone with their synchronised dance performance on the song ‘Maa Saraswati Sharde’. Rachna Monga, Principal, paid a floral tribute to the Goddess of Learning, blessed the students. Students were dressed in yellow coloured attires to mark the occasion. The art performances like kite-shaped wall hanging, foldable greetings were held.

PCM SD College for Women

PCM SD College for Women celebrated ‘Basant Panchami’ in all its form and glory. Members of the managing committee, Principal and members of the staff wished good luck to the students for their ongoing exams. Since the colour yellow is associated with Basant Panchami and spring, representing energy and yellow fields, the college premises was bedecked with vibrant yellow coloured flowers, kites and resplendent decorations.

Innocent Hearts School

The five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt.-Jandiala Road, Nurpur Road, Kapurthala Road) and Innocent Hearts College of Education celebrated Basant Panchami virtually with full zeal. The programme started with the worship of Goddess Saraswati. Vishali Arora won the first prize in kite flying. Nandini Luthra and Preeti got first prize whereas Aashna and Vishali Arora got second prize in ‘Yellow Dish Making’ competition.