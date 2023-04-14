Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

A day ahead of Baisakhi on Friday, the Singh Sabha and various other Sikh organisations took out a Khalsa March in the city, showcasing the valour of the Sikh warriors and the events that led to the formation of Khalsa in 1699 on this day.

The march started from Guru Nanak Mission Chowk around noon and passed through Nakodar Chowk, Jyoti Chowk, Basti Adda, Football Chowk, Jhandian Wala Pir, Ashok Nagar, Adda Basti Sheikh Chowk, Model House Chowk and Ravidass Chowk, culminating at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. The march had tableaux depicting the stories of the Sikh warriors and the scenes related to baptism and formation of the Khalsa Panth. The Panj Pyaras led the bedecked palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib. Nihangs riding horses showed their skills. Gatka teams also participated in the event.

The devotees welcomed the march at various points on the route, offering sweet water and langar to the participants. Among those who organised the event were Jagjit Singh Gaba, Jaswinder Singh, Harpal Chadha, Kanwaljit Singh Tony and Prabhjit Singh Bedi.

#Sikhs