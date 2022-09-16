Cellphone fails to charge fast, firm told to replace it

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 15

The district Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Kapurthala, has asked Samsung India Electronics Private Ltd to issue a brand new mobile phone and its service station in Kapurthala and local dealer (from whom the phone was bought) to pay Rs 10,000 to a consumer.

The case pertains to a Samsung Galaxy mobile handset A70, with 128 GB capacity, bought by Suket Gupta from Malhotra Infocomm in Kapurthala on October 15, 2019. Gupta, in his complaint, stated the company promised superfast charging in less than an hour on the handset, however, in reality it took him 4-5 hours to charge it.

A complaint was made by him the very next day to the local dealer, who issued a new charger, citing a faulty one might be the reason. When the charging still took a long time, the dealer sent the mobile phone to a Samsung Service Centre in Kapurthala.

Gupta said the service centre returned the phone without fixing the defect and issuing any receipt for the procedure. After the problem persisted, Gupta made another complaint to the company’s office at New Delhi. The mobile phone was sent to the service centre again, but still there was no solution to the problem.

The consumer finally moved the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum against the company.

Forum president Lalit Pathak and member Rajita Sareen, in their ruling issued on August 29, stated, “We partly allow the present complaint and direct the Ops (Samsung India Electronics Private Limited) to deliver a new mobile handset of the same mark and specifications without charging any cost on account of new handset. The ops (Samsung India Electronics Private Limited; Samsung Service Centre, Kapurthala and Malhotra Infocomm, Kapurthala) are jointly and severally directed to pay Rs 10,000 on account of harassment and mental agony suffered by the complainant.” The court directed the compliance of the order within 30 days.

Company’s claim falls flat