Census data workstation at IKGPTU soon

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 11

To give a new database authentic direction to the research work based on statistics, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) has set up a Census Data Research Workstation on its main campus. This workstation will also help in providing different types of factual data to the researchers. The university has signed an agreement with the Directorate of Census Operations Punjab, Regional Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, to set up the workstation.

In this context, Abhishek Jain, Director of Directorate of Census Operations, Punjab, reached the university campus on Friday and signed the MoU on behalf of the department. Registrar Jaspreet Singh signed this agreement on behalf of the university. This will be the second research workstation of the state to be established in the university after Patiala in the state. On behalf of the university, Dr Harmeen Soch has been announced as its nodal officer.

Jain said many faculty members, students and research scholars do research work in various educational institutions and their thesis are future part of various further research. Sometimes they are not able to move forward due to lack of data or facts/statistics. Some researchers don’t know how to get the data/statistics in various fields.

This research workstation will become the base of research by providing village to national-level accurate statistics. He said the data of the Census Department is the basis of the policies made at different levels across the country. Jain said according to the agreement, the department would give maximum liberty to the university to connect researchers to it and provide accurate data from this workstation for high-level research. He also shared the research scholars and faculty members present in the ceremony about the functioning of the Census Department and its functions.

Registrar Jaspreet Singh said this workstation would prove to be a milestone for the university and would provide new guidance to researchers in future. He thanked Jain for sharing this opportunity with the university, choosing the university for this initiative and becoming a guide for the future researchers. On this occasion, Deputy Registrar of the University Paramjit Singh, Dr Pooja Mehta, Dr Shabbir Sidhu, Dr Rupali Batra and others were present.