Central Govts always treated Punjab like stepmother, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 24

All Central Governments, including the BJP, have always treated Punjab like a stepmother and have cheated people by ignoring the interests of the state. The present BJP Government has also bullied the farmers by following these steps. As a result, people of the state are protesting against the BJP.

These views were expressed by Bikram Singh Majithia, former cabinet minister and Youth Akali Dal’s patron, while addressing a rally in favour of Sohan Singh Thandal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from the Hoshiarpur constituency, at Pandori Khajoor village in the Shamchurasi Assembly segment.

He said the BJP was doing divisive politics on casteism, which people would never tolerate. Referring to the poor performance of the state government, he said before the elections, a minister was claiming that after the formation of his government, MSP on all crops would be fixed and granted in five minutes, but these claims completely failed. He appealed to people to strengthen the hands of the SAD this time by excluding outsider parties from the state.

#Bikram Majithia #BJP #Hoshiarpur #Shiromani Akali Dal