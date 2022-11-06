Central grant for LPU students’ agri start-up

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

Three students at the School of Agriculture of Lovely Professional University (LPU) have vowed to help one crore Indian farmers through their online venture “Grow Your Farms”.

Incubated at the LPU campus, their venture is providing end-to-end agronomical advisory agricultural inputs solutions at farmers’ doorstep. The students Lakshmi Narayan M of MSc Horticulture, Aruneshwar MGB and Prakash S, both of BSc (Hons) Agriculture, have used futuristic technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Their venture will provide a location and cross-domain solutions to the growing farming community.

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has also offered a grant of Rs 5 lakh to the students for the agri-venture under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna - Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation scheme. The LPU students’ team is also the youngest team in the country to get selected for this grant.

The Government of India aims at strengthening infrastructure in agriculture and allied sectors to promote agri-entrepreneurship and agribusiness by providing financial assistence and nurturing the incubation ecosystem. The purpose of the agri-business incubator at LPU is to inspire, facilitate, mentor, and support young Indian agri-entrepreneurs with expertise, and know-how such that they attain sustainability, and become profitable companies.

The innovative students shared: “We are prone to see incubation for serious agri-entrepreneurs and to further lead them to global success.” Besides, LPU’s School of Agriculture is the first private school accredited by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.