Central schemes will help realise Viksit Bharat dream, says minister Som Parkash

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 10

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash today said that the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower every citizen through beneficial schemes launched by the Centre were taking the country to new heights.

The Union Minister of State was in Navi Abadi, Narang Shahpur village, Phagwara, Kapurthala district today to interact with people assembled at the venue of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. He interacted with various beneficiaries of National Rural Livelihood Mission, Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana and self-help groups and told them to make others also aware of these Central Government schemes. The beneficiaries narrated their stories of success under “Meri Kahani Meri Zubani” component of the Sankalp Yatra. Later, he visited Sangowal village in Dhilwan block to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the PM’s policies for the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal were bound to enhance the quality of life of citizens. Amrit Kaal is the ongoing period of 25 years after which India would celebrate 100 years of Independence in 2047.

The yatra, comprising vans, is going in all districts of Punjab, including Kapurthala. The minister administered the pledge of Viksit Bharat to those present on the occasion. He also presented on-the-spot gas connections to beneficiaries of Ujjwala Scheme at both the venues.

#Bharat #Narendra Modi #Phagwara