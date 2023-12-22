Central team reviews water conservation projects in district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 21

A Central team on Thursday reviewed the progress of water conservation projects under the District Water Conservation Plan for the year 2023-24 and issued instructions to complete them by March 31, 2024. The projects are being implemented under the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’.

Complete projects on time, says DC Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said 61 projects of rooftop rainwater harvesting and 10 projects of renovation of ponds would be completed by January 31 in the district. He asked the officials to ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dinesh Kumar chaired a meeting in his capacity as Central Nodal Officer with Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Jaspreet Singh, Central Ground Water Board scientist KP Singh and other officials at the District Administrative Complex.

The officials have also reviewed Jal Shakti Kendras, rainwater harvesting system, ponds, drip irrigation system, STPs, flood protection works, common water tanks, awareness activities, liquid waste management and plantation campaign. Officials were asked to make concerted efforts to improve the falling groundwater level. Geo-tagging of all water bodies is also on the anvil.

District Development and Panchayat Officer Dharampal, Zila Parishad Deputy CEO Zeenat Khaira and officials of various departments were also present on the occasion.

