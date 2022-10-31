Centre acts against unit after MP’s intervention

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, October 30

Action has been taken against the factory located on Punjab-Himachal border by a joint team of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board (HPCB) after a meeting between Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

During the meeting, Tewari had informed the Union minister about the cosmetic factory, which was reportedly causing pollution and the apprehension of it being a health hazard for the people and livestock.

In a letter to the MP, the Union Environment Minister has informed that the company reported by him — Modules Cosmetic Pvt Ltd — and another company of the same owner — RRD Oils & Fats Private Limited — have been investigated by a joint team of the Central Pollution Control Board and Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board on October 14. A violation of rules was found after which the team gave the required directions to both the industries under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

As part of joint action, the CPCB conducted a surprise inspection of the industries on October 20 and sampled the outflow from there. It will be tested in the CPCB laboratory and action will be taken accordingly. The Union Minister has assured the MP that environmental rules will not be allowed to be violated and strict action will be taken against any flouting of rules.