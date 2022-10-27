Centre acts to help Punjabis stranded in UAE

Phagwara, October 26
A day after state residents made an fervent appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help nearly 100 Punjabi workers stranded in Abu Dhabi without passports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has acted swiftly and initiated action.
Jaishankar has directed the Indian consulate in Dubai to extend all possible help to the workers stranded in the UAE, and asked the officials concerned to make arrangements to get them back to India.
Passports of these workers are reportedly with Square General Contracting Co, Abu Dhabi, a private company, which has removed workers, but their passports are not being returned.
Dilbag Singh of Baina Pur village, a social activist, in a representation to the Foreign Minister, requested him to direct the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi to take up the issue with the authorities there.
