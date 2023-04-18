Centre approves sports training institute in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 17

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, AGI Infra, a city-based construction and infrastructure company, has announced the launch of a national-level sports institute at its premises on 66 feet road, aimed at promoting sports among youngsters in the region.

The company has received permission from the Government of India, and the institute has been registered as the AGI All-India Sports Institute.

The institute would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including three concrete cricket pitches, clay turfs, basketball court, handball court, volleyball ground, gymnasium, and other facilities to cater to the needs of the players.

Addressing a press conference here, Sukhdev Singh, the chairman of the institute, said that they will offer training in almost all olympics and non-olympics sports and traditional games like kabbadi and kho-kho. Besides, to ensure that the budding players receive top-quality training, the management had planned to hire national-level coaches that have trained Indian players.

He added that the institute would work in collaboration with the national sports federations, state and district sports associations.

Major General Arun Khanna (Retd), vice-president of the institute, said that this initiative would not only help in promoting sports among the youth but also keep them away from drugs and help channelise their energy in the right direction. The institute aims to produce more sportspersons from the district who can make the country proud in national and international championships, he added.

Surinder Bhambri, managing director of the institute, informed that all the infrastructure, including the cricket pitch, has been made available as per the guidelines of the Government of India. He also stated that for needy players, training and other facilities will be provided free of cost.

He added that the institute would hold its first cricket trials on April 24. Additionally, every month, a tournament of different sports will be organised to provide a platform for players to enhance their skills.