Centre, BJP serious about Latifpura; will do all to help displaced: Ashwini Sharma

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 11

State BJP president Ashwini Sharma today visited Latifpura residents who have been displaced by the recent demolitions. Sharma told the residents of Latifpura that the BJP and the Central Government was very serious about their plight and the National Commission for Minorities is also diligently pursuing their case.

Sharma said the leadership of the BJP stood with them at this difficult moment. Speaking during the occasion, Sharma said the state’s AAP governemnt should have aranged for the rehabilitation of the Latifpura residents before demolishing their homes.

He said the state government was supposed to provide homes to people, but in this case it was displacing people after demolishing their homes. Terming the abrupt displacement of Latifpura residents illegal, he said the BJP would do all it could to ensure their rehabilitation.

During his visit at Latifpura, Sharma was accompanied by BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia, Rajesh Bagha, Rakesh Rathour, KD Bhandari, Mahendra Bhagat, Sarabjit Makkar and Raman Pabbi among others.