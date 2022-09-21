Centre honours Jalandhar student

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 20

Abhijay Singh Khehra, a student of Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, was honoured by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi.

The Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) 2022 was organised this year in a virtual mode from from August 25 to 31. In this international competition, as many as 38 countries participated. Each country was represented by eight students.

Abhijay from Jalandhar, Punjab, represented Team India, and managed to bag a gold medal and a silver medal.

Under the National Team Field Investigation (NTFI) Project, Abhijay worked for the project - ‘Physicochemical Variations of Soils from Northwestern and Eastern India’, where the team consisting of three others ended up bagging the Gold medal.

Under the Earth Science Project (ESP) with international students of Italy, France, Portugal, Spain and Macedonia, Abhijay Singh Khehra bagged the Silver medal.

Abhijay, along with his team, was invited by the Ministry of Earth Sciences in New Delhi on September 16. They were felicitated by Dr M Ravi Chandran, the Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Professor HK Gupta, the President of the Geological Society of India, among others.

In IESO 2022, Team India won four gold and silver each medals and six Bronze in the tests. Team India was chosen after two stages of rigorous screening. The first was an all-India entrance written test taken by close to 3,000 students across the country and the second round of selection was through a two-week training programme conducted by renowned scientists.