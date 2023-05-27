Centre of Excellence opens in Phagwara

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 26

To prepare the youth to become job creators instead of job seekers, Punjab Minister for Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training, Aman Arora on Friday inaugurated the ‘Centre of Excellence’ at Phagwara where over 2,000 candidates are expected to get training in automotive machine operator and electrical & electronics assembly courses.

Addressing the inaugural function, Arora said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government would encourage skill development to make the youth self-employed instead of seeking employment. The main objective of the Punjab government is to set up industries and make the youth skilled so that migration abroad could be deterred.

He said the project would prove to be a milestone for the entire Doaba region, especially for the industries of Jalandhar and Phagwara, as it would pave the way for the youth to establish self-employment on a large scale.

The initial period of Centre of Excellence has been kept at two years from 2023-2025, during which over 2,000 candidates will be imparted skill training courses of four months.