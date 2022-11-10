Centre okays four-laning of Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 9

The Centre has approved a four-laning project of the Phagwara to Hoshiarpur road under Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme worth ?1,553 crore. Union Minister Som Parkash thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for giving approval to the project, which would take two years to get completed.

With reference to letter written by Union Minister Som Parkash on September 8 and discussion with Nitin Gadkari, the ministry had given approval to the proposal of 4-laning of Phagwara to Hoshiarpur in a bid to strengthen infrastructure in Punjab.

The project for 4 laning of Phagwara to Hoshiarpur road (NH 344B), including Phagwara & Hoshiarpur Bypass under Bharatmala Pariyojana, Jalandhar, Karpurthala, SBS Nagar & Hoshiarpur has been approved at the total cost of Rs 1553.07 crore on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

A 48-kilometre stretch will be completed within the coming two years. The corridor starts from NH-44 near Jamalpur (Phagwara) and ends at NH-503A at Hoshiarpur. After completion, it would provide faster connectivity between NH-44 and NH-503A (Amritsar–Tanda–Una). The development of the section will overall improve the movement along the existing Highway, ensuring smooth and safe traffic flow, substantial reduction in travel time and substantial gain in terms of reduced Vehicle Operating Cost (VOC).