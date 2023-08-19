Centre to provide whatever help state govt needs for flood victims: Som Prakash

Our Correspondent

Tanda Urmur, August 18

The release of water from dams due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh led to massive loss of life and property, and destroyed crops in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Following this, the Central Government had immediately released Rs 218 crore to help Punjab after teams from the Centre visited the state and took stock of the damage.

Union Minister of State (MoS) Som Prakash said this while talking to the media here today. He and Punjab BJP state president Sunil Jakhar toured the flood-affected mand area of Tanda today. Both leaders visited Gandhuwal and Rada Mand villages and took stock of the situation.

Every possible help would be given by the Central Government for the damage caused due to fresh rains and floods, Som Prakash said.

Whatever help the Punjab Government seeks from the Central Government for the flood victims would also be provided, he added.

The minister said in this difficult situation, the governments and social organisations should help people.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar slammed the state government for its statement that the situation was normal in Punjab. He said after people had lost everything due to the floods, how can they be told that everything was fine!

Jakhar said seeing the villages submerged in water, it is clear that the situation was not normal. He said the government should help the flood victims.

“The Punjab Government should understand its responsibility and help people. Interim assistance should be provided to the flood victims immediately,” he said.

Doaba Kisan Samiti state president Jangveer Singh Chauhan met Som Prakash and apprised him of the need to take proper measures to drain out water in the area during the construction of highways and work in the forest areas along the river.