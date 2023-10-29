Centre's 'Rozgar Mela': Minister hands over job letters to 191 recruits at RCF Kapurthala centre

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 28

The 10th phase of the recruitment drive ‘Rozgar Mela’ for 10 lakh jobs of Central Government was held today through videoconferencing in 37 centres located across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the function, appointment letters were handed over to 51,000 newly recruited persons. On the occasion, the Prime Minister also addressed these newly appointed persons through virtual mode and urged them to serve with the spirit of sewa.

The Rozgar Mela is an important step in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to provide employment opportunities to the youth and to ensure the welfare of citizens. As per the instructions of the Prime Minister, all the ministries and departments are working towards filling the existing vacancies against the sanctioned posts in this mission mode.

In Punjab, the mega event was organised at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala. During the “Rozgar Mela” in RCF Kapurthala, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar gave appointment letters to the 191 newly recruited people from Punjab and adjoining areas. As many as 138 appointments have been given in Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. Jasbir Singh Gill, Member Parliament, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, RCF, top officials of government departments were also present on the occasion.

These newly appointed people have been given appointment in RCF, Department of Posts, ITBP, Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services and other government departments. These recruitments are done by the Central ministries and departments themselves and through different recruitment agencies like SSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc. For speedy recruitment, the selection processes have been simplified and made technically efficient.

Newly inducted appointees will also train themselves through online module “Karmayogi Prarambh”.

There was great enthusiasm in the newly appointed young men and women gathered in RCF Kapurthala who were seen clicking selfies and giving interviews. They expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Central government for getting the appointment.

