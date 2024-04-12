Chaanan centre unveils project for specially abled

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 11

In its efforts towards realizing dreams envisioned by disability activist Amarjit Singh Anand to empower special children, by the Chaanan Association for MR Children has launched a project to ensure more self-dependence among specially abled children in Jalandhar.

A spice grinding mill, packing machine, electronic scales and tables have been donated to Chaanan Vocational and Skill Training Center from CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds by Muthoot Finance Limited.

Giving information about this, association’s general secretary Manish Agarwal said Chanan Vocational Center has been approved to sell food items. Through the machine provided by Muthoot Finance, intellectually disabled people of this center will be able to grind spices and the pure ground spices will be sold to people at cheaper rates.

After demise of Chaanan Association founder Amarjit Singh Anand, earlier this year, members of the civil society and disability sector have been carrying forward the legacy of the organisation established by him.

Aggarwal said the initiative was aimed at sending a message of empowerment of special people to the society.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.