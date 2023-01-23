Chabbewal MLA bereaved, prayer meet held

Hoshiarpur, January 22
A prayer meeting was held today for Darshan Singh, father of MLA from Chabbewal and CLP Deputy Leader in the Punjab Legislative Assembly who passed away recently, at the gurudwara in the family’s ancestral village Manjhi in Hoshiarpur district.
A large number of local residents and dignitaries from all walks of life attended and expressed their condolences. Apart from Sant Harmanjit Singh, Sant Balbir Singh, Sant Kashmir Singh, Sant Mahaveer Singh, Sant Ramesh Das, Sant Amrik ji, CLP leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, Punjab minister Brahmshankar Jimpa, Deputy Speaker Jakishan Rouri, Dr Amar Singh, Amrita Warring, Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Dr Ajay Bagga, Shamsher Dulo, Daljit Sahota, MLA Naresh Puri Sujanpur, MLA Sukhwinder Kotli, MLA Hardev Laddi Sherowalia, Avinash Rai Khanna, former MLA Pawan Adia and others paid obeisance and offered condolences to Dr Raj Kumar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway