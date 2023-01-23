Chabbewal MLA bereaved, prayer meet held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 22

A prayer meeting was held today for Darshan Singh, father of MLA from Chabbewal and CLP Deputy Leader in the Punjab Legislative Assembly who passed away recently, at the gurudwara in the family’s ancestral village Manjhi in Hoshiarpur district.

A large number of local residents and dignitaries from all walks of life attended and expressed their condolences. Apart from Sant Harmanjit Singh, Sant Balbir Singh, Sant Kashmir Singh, Sant Mahaveer Singh, Sant Ramesh Das, Sant Amrik ji, CLP leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, Punjab minister Brahmshankar Jimpa, Deputy Speaker Jakishan Rouri, Dr Amar Singh, Amrita Warring, Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Dr Ajay Bagga, Shamsher Dulo, Daljit Sahota, MLA Naresh Puri Sujanpur, MLA Sukhwinder Kotli, MLA Hardev Laddi Sherowalia, Avinash Rai Khanna, former MLA Pawan Adia and others paid obeisance and offered condolences to Dr Raj Kumar.