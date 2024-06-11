Chabeel marks Shaheedi Gurpurab

Jalandhar, June 10
To commemorate Shaheedi Gurpurab, the city-based NGO Eduyouth Foundation organised an event at Chhoti Baradari here today. The event which included Chabeel sewa and a free plants langar aimed to honour the sacrifice of Guru Arjan Dev who devoted himself to the cause of truth and humanity.
More than 400 plants were distributed among residents, serving as a poignant reminder of the importance of fostering a green and healthy environment. Mandeep Singh, Superintendent, Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, graced the occasion as the guest of honour.
Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, president of the NGO, emphasised commitment to the welfare of society. He stated, “We have organised the event as a token of respect for those who laid down their lives for the uplift and betterment of society.”
