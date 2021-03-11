Chak Kalan to be developed as model village: Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

Chak Kalan (Nakodar), Aug 10

Paying tributes to Shaheed Kartar Singh Babbar at his native village, Sports and Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer declared that Chak Kalan would be developed as a model village with complete amenities, including playground, model schools and upgraded college infrastructure.

The minister announced that playgrounds would be established in villages across the state which would further help to promote sports culture in the state. These facilities will also go a long way in improving the tally of Punjab at the national level in sports.

After garlanding the statue of Shaheed Kartar Singh Babbar, the minister addressing people gathered to commemorate the 84th shaheedi samagam, said the government was focusing to strengthen the sports culture so that budding sportspersons could secure laurels at national as well international level. “It is a matter of great pride for all of us as our players performed good in the Commonwealth Games by clinching several medals in their respective games. It is high time to promote sports and we have already chalked out a detailed plan to develop playgrounds in rural areas in the state for ensuring better opportunities to excel in sports,” he added.

The minister announced that 25 playgrounds would be developed in the villages of Nakodar assembly constituency in the first phase, including football, basketball, volleyball, badminton and other sports.

Conceding to the demand put by MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann, the minister also announced that one more Suwidha Kendra would be given to Nakodar area at a suitable place besides that the existing infrastructure of Government College Nakodar would also be upgraded.