Challan single-use plastic ban violators, Jalandhar MC officials directed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 17

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devinder Singh held a monthly review meeting with health and sanitation branch officials. Working of the branch was reviewed by the Commissioner. Issues pertaining to solid waste management, plastic use were discussed and status of bulk generators was checked.

The Commissioner ordered to issue challans to the violators of solid waste management rules. He also asked the officials to issue challans to residents who were using the banned plastic. Superintendent of the branch store was asked to get special challan books printed on the line Ludhiana branch.

A special meeting with bulk generators of the waste will also be held by the Commissioner. A health team of the MC had recently held a surprise checking at various hotel and restaurants to check weather these bulk waste generators (BWGs) were processing the waste or not. The checking had started early morning. The team members said these bulk waste generators must process the wet waste at their own level. However, most of them were not not doing it.