Changing lifestyle leading to rise in spine ailments: Dr Pankaj Trivedi

Jalandhar, April 19

A surge in spine related problems attributed to lifestyle changes, particularly sedentary habits and obesity, has been observed in the 21st century compared to earlier periods, said Dr Pankaj Trivedi, a city-based expert in endoscopic spine surgery.

He said recently, a 25-year-old youth, Harmanpreet Singh, hailing from Surrey, Canada, with roots in Ropar, Punjab, experienced debilitating back pain after lifting weights. Gradually, the pain worsened, affecting his left leg and causing significant mobility issues, leaving him unable to stand or walk more than a few steps.

Despite seeking conservative treatments like drugs, injections and rest in Canada, including a spine injection, his condition deteriorated, confining him to bed and home.

