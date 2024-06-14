Charanjit Singh Channi on a thanksgiving spree after winning polls

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 13

Having recently won with a thumping margin of 1.76 lakh votes in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Jalandhar MP elect Charanjit Singh Channi held his second thanksgiving rally at Kartarpur near here. He had organised his first rally in Nakodar from where he had won with a margin of over 20,000 votes.

The programme was organised by Kartarpur halqa in-charge and retired DCP Rajinder Singh. Party leaders, including former Kartarpur Improvement Trust Chairman Rana Randhawa and Youth Congress leader Honey Joshi, were among those who coordinated the event.

Addressing the gathering, former CM Channi thanked the gathering of 1,000 workers and supporters, who had come from 180 villages, falling in the Assembly segment. He thanked them for keeping him up by 16,000 votes in the segment against the AAP rival.

Channi boosted the morale of candidates for sarpanch, panch and block samiti elections while saying that now that the panchayat polls were around the corner, they must start working on it and continue with their outreach activities in their respective villages. Later, Channi visited a gurdwara at Sheikhe village where he partook langar with party leaders.

Notably, former MLA Surinder Chaudhary, who was unceremoniously removed as halqa in-charge of Kartarpur by the party a few months, stayed away from the rally today. Channi, however, had been taking him along at his events in some villages ahead of the Lok Sabha polls where he had some supporters. Since he is son of former minister Chaudhary Jagjit Singh and cousin of rebel Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, Channi took him along to show that the entire Chaudhary family had not turned rebellious against him.

Surinder Singh applies for Congress ticket

Former Kartarpur MLA Chaudhary Surinder Singh applied for the Congress ticket from Jalandhar West Assembly seat today. Since he knows that the party had replaced him with Rajinder Singh, Surinder attempted to move to another reserved seat to try his prospects. Other than him, there are 15 aspiring candidates for the ticket including former Deputy Mayor Surinder Kaur and councillors Pawan Kumar and Vipan Kumar.

