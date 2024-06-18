Channi speaks to Sukhu over attack on NRI couple

Jalandhar, June 17
Former CM and Jalandhar MP elect Charanjit S Channi on Monday called up Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and urged him to intervene into the matter wherein a Punjabi man and his Spanish wife were reportedly attacked.
Channi told Sukhu that while Punjabi and Himachali communities share a good bond, the incident had somewhat strained these ties. “Kindly urge the police to take up the matter seriously and bring justice,” Channi said. The couple had alleged that they were beaten up by locals in Dalhousie after an argument over parking. The confrontation escalated resulting into the man suffering head injuries and a broken arm. They claimed that the videos they had recorded were deleted by the assailants and that locals misbehaved with his wife. Kawaljeet Singh is an NRI from Panwa village in Majitha.
