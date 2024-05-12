Channi struggling to shake off ‘outsider’ tag, says Phillaur MLA

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, May 11

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Friday said the Congress’ Jalandhar Lok Sabha candidate Charanjit Singh Channi was struggling to shake off the ‘outsider’ tag and was resorting to various tactics in search of local roots within the constituency.

Commenting on Channi’s attempt to assert ancestral ties to Jalandhar, he said Channi is trying to get votes by renting a house and claiming that his “jathere” (ancestors) were in Jalandhar district, but he enlisted the support of Tarsem Lal Powar to honour him onstage before filing the nomination papers despite the fact that Channi had never met him before in his life. Remarking that the former chief minister had a tendency to abandon his voters, MLA Chaudhary said he had betrayed the people of the very constituency that had propelled him to first become the leader of opposition and then the chief minister of Punjab.

The people of Chamkaur Sahib elected Channi thrice consecutively, but when they became aware of his misconduct and corrupt actions, he had to flee abroad as he could not face his own constituency people. The Phillaur MLA asserted that the truth inevitably comes to light, leading to correction of mistake by the Chamkaur Sahib voters.

He said the electorate in Jalandhar would similarly make an informed choice. Despite Channi’s personal appeal to come with him for filing the nomination papers, the turnout was not impressive.

