Channi to launch event on healthcare tomorrow

Nawanshahr, March 6

Lamrin Tech Skills University will launch a platform for youth to enhance their skills in healthcare and allied fields in collaboration with the Punjab Government and Indian School of Business, Mohali, on March 8.

The university spokesperson said Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi will be the chief guest at the inaugural session, while high commissioners, Ambassadors of different countries, officials of Government of India and Punjab and others will be the special guest of honour on the occasion.

“There will be three technical sessions in the event. Over 5,000 students, teachers, trainers, principals from medical, nursing, paramedical institutes, skill development centres throughout India and abroad will participate in the event. It will develop a robust system of training healthcare workforce in India to facilitate need-based skill mapping for bridging the demand and supply gap of the healthcare sector and design a skill-based course structure to meet the country of destination,” he added.