Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

Holds late night public meetings, roadshow in city

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

CM Charanjit Singh Channi takes out a roadshow in favour of West constituency MLA Sushil Rinku in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 8

Giving two hoots to the EC guidelines, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and local Congress MLAs blatantly violated norms by campaigning in the late hours and doing a roadshow on Tuesday.

CM Channi on a motorcycle with MLA Sushil Rinku (riding pillion) during a late night roadshow in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Administration a mute spectator

  • Despite the fact that roadshows are banned and large police force has been deployed at every nook and corner in the city in view of Assembly poll, the CM was given a freeway to hold a roadshow in the city
  • Besides, the district administration had beforehand information about CM’s visit and roadshow plans as it denied permission for the same
  • Meanwhile, DC Ghanshyam Thori said the Returning Officer concerned would look into the matter, if there is any violation. He said all permissions are issued at the RO level only

There’s a 12-hour ban on campaigning from 8 pm to 8 am and clear-cut guidelines were issued by the EC on the same two days back. However, Channi, who was scheduled to visit Jalandhar around 4.30 pm today, reached the city at 9.05 pm, and thereafter started holding public meetings in favour of Congress candidates from all four Assembly seats – Jalandhar Cantt, West, North and Central.

The Congress had announced to hold a roadshow of the CM in the city in all four Assembly segments, the permission for which was reportedly denied by the district administration. But still Channi himself chose to ride a bike through the city past 10.30 pm as a part of the roadshow. Jalandhar West MLA Sushil Rinku rode pillion with him. Paying obeisance at Kabir Temple, he moved to Maqsudan for another rally in favour of Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry in Maqsudan.

Owing to five-hour delay of programme of the CM, much confusion prevailed. Earlier in the day, Congress workers on their cars and bikes holding flags and posters kept waiting for the CM at Garha road, Cheema Chowk, Workshop Chowk and other places for several hours. There was also confusion among the party workers, as many said the CM’s visit has been cancelled, and later on with no clear information in hands, the workers returned to the meeting venues.

Much behind his scheduled visit time, CM Channi’s first stopover was at a marriage palace in Rama Mandi here where he addressed the public meeting in favour of Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri. Many Congress workers, including MP Santokh Chaudhary, were present. Addressing the locals, he boasted about his work that he has done in his 111-day tenure as the CM.

Channi also spoke in favour of Pargat, saying he will win from the Cantt seat with a thumping majority. He hailed Pargat for being bold and outspoken when it comes to Punjab’s development and people’s welfare. He said Pargat never hesitated to criticise his own party when people’s issues are not resolved. He said it was Pargat who first criticised former CM Capt Amarinder Singh over failing to act over sacrilege case and not fulfilling pre-poll promises. His second halt was at Guru Ravidas Dham in Bootan Mandi.

As 40 per cent of the state’s Dalit population resides in Doaba region, CM’s meeting was considered crucial for the Congress candidates as Channi has been now officially announced the party’s CM face for the ensuing Assembly elections.

The Congress MLAs, meanwhile, termed the decision of the party high command for naming Channi as CM candidate historic. They said Congress is the first national party ever who has given the top most position to a Dalit Sikh. “The decision will result in social justice and open new doors of empowerment for the community and other disadvantaged sections,” they added.

