Chaos at busy junction as traffic lights non-functional

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 23

The non-functional traffic lights on Cool Road have been causing significant inconvenience to commuters, resulting in road mishaps and disrupting the flow of traffic for the past many days now.

Throughout the day, especially during peak hours in the morning and evening, the chaos on the road is evident as vehicles navigate through the intersection in a disorderly manner.

Numerous commuters have expressed their frustration regarding the traffic lights, which have been non-functional for over 10 days. This prolonged issue has significantly increased the risk of accidents, as vehicles speedily cross the intersection, endangering their lives as well as those of others.

Shivam Roy, a resident in the area, pointed out, “This traffic signal junction is located immediately after passing BMC Chowk. Additionally, it is surrounded by shopping complexes, a hospital, and serves as a thoroughfare to the bus stand. Consequently, a large volume of traffic passes through this intersection on a daily basis.”

Despite bringing the matter to the attention of the authorities concerned, the residents of nearby localities have not witnessed any action being taken to resolve the problem.

“In light of the malfunctioning traffic lights, a few accidents have already been reported. Besides, no traffic policeman has been deployed at the junction to manage the traffic in the absence of faulty lights,” lamented Shivam.

Mukesh, another commuter, emphasised that Cool Road is already in a deteriorating state due to lack of repairs following the installation of sewerage pipes. Now the faulty traffic lights have exacerbated the situation.

He further expressed disappointment, stating, “While the state government promises state-of-the-art infrastructure in Jalandhar, the local body has failed to ensure timely maintenance and repair of roads, streetlights, and traffic signals.”

ADCP, Traffic, Kanwalpreet Chahal, acknowledged the issue, assuring that the non-functional traffic lights are the result of minor faults in the wire. He said they had already written to the authorities concerned about the non-functional lights, and would be repaired soon.