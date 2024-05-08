Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 7

Days after Jalandhar Lok Sabha Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi held rallies in the Phillaur Assembly segment, Karamjeet Chaudhary, mother of the suspended Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, campaigned for the BJP in the same area.

Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, along with his son Mehtab Khaira, addresses a gathering. Tribune photo

Chaudhary, who had joined the BJP last month, attended rallies along with BJP candidate Sushil Rinku. She urged people to cast vote for him. Phillaur has been the turf of the Chaudhary family as prior to Vikramjit, his father and former Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary used to contest from this seat.

Karamjeet Chaudhary held meetings with workers and common people in Phillaur city, Rurka Kalan, Goraya and called upon everyone to vote in favour of the BJP. Chaudhary said the Congress and AAP were sinking ships. Their support base would be completely lost in the coming times. She said there was Modi wave in the country and the BJP would defeat its opponents.

Sushil Rinku said the Chaudhary family would play an important role in the victory of the BJP in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha elections. He said late Santokh Chaudhary had played an important role in the politics of Jalandhar and Punjab. Now, his family would make a valuable contribution in the historic victory of the BJP in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

He said Congress candidate Channi was busy in making useless statements instead of contesting the elections.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Sushil Rinku faced the farmers’ protest today as he was entering Phillaur. Farmers carrying flags even came outside one of his meeting venues.

Bholath Cong MLA seeks votes for Yamini

Kapurthala: Taking out time from his own busy campaign schedule in Sangrur from where he is contesting the general elections, Congress Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira held a rally for the party candidate from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat Yamini Gomar. Khaira, who was accompanied by his lawyer son Mehtab Khaira, addressed a rally at Nadala.

He urged all workers there to ensure that they would represent him and visit each and every house of the Bholath segment to seek votes for Gomar. He urged them to put up party flags and other publicity material being sent by the party to support the candidate. Bholath segment falls in Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat. In Sukhpal Khaira’s absence, Mehtab Khaira too is engaged in holding meetings for galvanising the workers and keeping them charged up.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha